Ranveer Singh’s shocking revelations about ‘casting couch’ in the entertainment industry

Ranveer Singh’s shocking revelations about ‘casting couch’ in early period of his career

Ranveer Singh has recently opened up about his casting couch experience during early period of his acting career.



“This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, ‘Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?’” recalled the Gully Boy actor in an interview with Deadline at the 19th edition of the Marrackech International Film Festival.

The Ram Leela star further shared, “I didn't consider myself to be smart, so I said 'I think I'm a hard worker.'”

“He was like, ‘Darling, be smart, be sexy,’” remarked the 37-year-old.

Reflecting on his struggling days, the Jayeshbai Jordaar actor noted, “I had all those kinds of experiences during those three and a half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be next seen in Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.