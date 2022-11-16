Drew Barrymore shares health update after being diagnosed with Covid

Drew Barrymore has recently shared that she’s Covid free after testing positive five days ago.



On Tuesday, the Never Been Kissed actress took to Instagram and posted a video in which she gave an updated about her health.

In a short clip, Drew said that she’s “pretty much symptom free”, adding that she has been focusing on “relaxing and taking it well”.

The actress also mentioned that she’s been “drinking plenty of water, chicken soup and a ton of vitamins”.

The Charlie’s Angels star also put up few photos to show how she’s been spending her recovery time from the disease at home.

Drew stated that she’s “no sore throat no headache, no sniffling, tight chest gone and feel perfectly normal”.

The Wedding Singer actress did mention that she’s feel “a little fatigued from all the rest”.



“I think that's probably been the hardest adjustment,” she concluded.

The actress also added the caption on the post and wrote, “I’ve been cleared to be around people as of last night! I’m now covid free! I feel so much better! Thank you for all the well wishes. Here are some staples / moments from my time at home!”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent and Ross Matthews are temporarily hosting Drew Barrymore Show amid her absence.