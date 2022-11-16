Suniel Shetty will try to bring Akshay Kumar back in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Suniel Shetty talked about Akshay Kumar's shocking decision of leaving Hera Pheri 3 in a recent interview and said that he will try to bring Akshay back for the comedy film, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Suniel said that he, Akshay, and Paresh Rawal had committed to the film; however, the recent twist has stunned him and he will try to have a word with the producers and Akshay regarding it.

Suniel said, "Everything was on track, but I don’t know what happened suddenly [that] Akshay is not a part of it anymore. Once I am [done with] Dharavi Bank promotions, I will sit with Firoz [Nadiadwala, producer] and understand why and how this happened. Akshay, Paresh and I had committed to the movie, and this twist has stunned me.”

He further added, "Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay. Raju, Babu bhaiyya and Shyam are iconic characters whose journeys have been together. There’s palpable excitement when you mention the film. I want to see if things can still fall in place.”

Akshay Kumar recently made an announcement that he won't be a part of the third instalment of the hilarious franchise as he is not satisfied with the script of the film.