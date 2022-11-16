Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says audiences are more interested in celebs' dating lives than their movies

 
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to Twitter to express that today's audience is more interested in Bollywood celebs' personal lives rather than the content they present, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Harsh wrote that audience is more interested to know about the dating lives of celebrities and what they like to eat and they tend to pay less attention to the films they are doing.

Responding to a tweet praising Monica, O My Darling, Harsh wrote, "It’s become more about where your seen who with what you eat and who you date then the body of work sadly.. audiences are satiated by Bollywood blogs and care less about films in my opinion..”

He also praised Monica, O My Darling, "Monica is brilliant and all actors are amazing .. Vasan is amazing.. hope millions watch.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in Raj Singh Chaudhary's action thriller Thar with his father Anil Kapoor. 

