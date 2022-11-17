 
Archetype podcast guest sparks speculation about Meghan Markle

After Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes started scaling the top of the charts, it has been suggested that the Duchess of Sussex doesn't do the work with her guests.

A report has claimed that Meghan might not be really speaking to guests who appears on her podcast.

According to NY Post, "One of Markle’s former podcast guests has sparked speculation that she never actually spoke to the duchess for the interview."

Author Allison Yarrow recently appeared on the podcast in an episode titled “To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’ ” in which Meghan discussed how calling a woman “difficult” is “a code word for the B-word.”

According to Daily Mail, "Yarrow’s explanations and comments are apparently edited and interwoven between comments from the Duchess of Sussex in the podcast audio."

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle's critics are circulating an Instagram post which contained a photo of after her “Archetypes” interview in front of a sign for audio production house Gimlet Media — and thanked a producer for being “an excellent interviewer.”

“Excited to be included in the visionary series #Archetypes hosted by Meghan the Duchess of Sussex the aims to dissect and subvert the archetypes that hold women back,” Yarrow wrote in the caption.

“Cheers to producer @farrahsafari (an excellent interviewer) and the folks at @Gimlet @Spotify who get it done,” she added.

The newspaper said, "The audio clips of the experts have been cut and interwoven between audio of Markle, so it’s not clear whether or not she spoke to any or all of the experts herself."

