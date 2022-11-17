Camilla ‘owes should thank’ Princess Diana: ‘It's her struggle’

File Footage

Princess Diana’s biographer has urged Queen Camilla to ‘thank her lucky stars’ as well as Princess Diana for ‘getting’ King Charles.



This has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Andrew Morton, in his chat with Town & Country Magazine and Dr. James Colthurst.

It is in reference to the 1992 tell-all Diana, Her True Story which lifted the lid off of the three-person marriage of King Charles, Diana and Camilla.

Mr Morton started the chat by showcasing his pride over getting to be associated with Princess Diana’s legacy.

He, however, also added a sly jab at Camilla and how she ‘owes’ him a thank you.

Mr Morton was quoted telling the interviewer, “I'm very proud of being asked by Diana to write her story, and I think I did her justice. It helped her make sense of her life, and it helped her move forwards. And—in a way, Camilla’s got lots to thank me for.”

Before concluding he also reminisced over the astonishing moment the Princess actually came forward to address her life struggles.

“Who would think that a princess would say to somebody she barely knows, ‘I'll tell you everything about my life?’” he added. “It's astonishing.”

After all “It's still a book that sells because the story is a fascinating one. It's the trajectory of a naive young woman. It's almost a fairy story in a way. The naive young woman who enters this rather cold, cruel, distant world. And it's her struggle to find herself and to be herself.”

“That's what makes the story more than just, she did this, that, and the other, it transcends the story. The story of her life transcends the individual.”