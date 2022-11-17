Jennifer Aniston helping step-mom to cope with dad ‘heartbreaking’ loss

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston is trying her best to support her stepmother Sherry Rooney after the devastating loss of her father John Aniston.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that dealing with her dad’s death has been “heartbreaking” for The Morning Show star.

Giving an insight into Jennifer’s relationship with John, the source revealed that he “adored Jen and was so proud of everything she’s achieved.”

“It’s heartbreaking for her to be dealing with this but she’s focusing on what a wonderful legacy her dad is leaving behind and trying to help Sherry in any way she can,” the insider added.

Even though the Friends alum had a special bonding with her father, the things between them were not always like this.

As per an old interview of Aniston with Rolling Stone, the actor was “shocked” when the Days of Our Lives star abandoned her and her mother Nancy Dow when she was just nine-year-old.

John did not contact his daughter for almost a year after leaving her, however, the two eventually reconciled over the years.

A few months before John breathed his last, Jennifer paid a heartfelt tribute to him while presenting him with the lifetime achievement award at the Daytime Emmy Awards in June 2022.



