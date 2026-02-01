Mandy Moore supports Hilary Duff as sister Haylie sides with Ashley Tisdale

Mandy Moore celebrates pal Hilary Duff's comeback after mom group drama

Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff seem to have come out of the Ashley Tisdale toxic mom group drama even stronger as the stars have continued to show support to each other publicly.

As the Lizzy McGuire star, 38, marks her strong comeback to music, Moore attended her show in Los Angeles this week and took to social media to gush about her pal.

The This is Us star, 41, took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Metamorphosis hitmaker performing on her Stories, and wrote, “Broke my brick time to say that my bud is a sensational icon queen giving us all what we needed. You are forever a superstar, @hilaryduff!!!!”

In the subsequent slide, Moore shared a clip of Duff performing her new song, Mature, and called it “My fav song!”

The Tangled actress also showed Duff’s husband Matthew Koma, and her own Taylor Goldsmith, who were grooving to the beat at the Small Rooms, Big Nerves show.

Alongside Moore, Janice Lee and Gaby Dalkin, who were also in the mom group which Tisdale left due to the toxicity, were also in attendance at Duff’s show the same day.

This comes after Tisdale and Duff’s sister Haylie Duff were spotted together twice this week after they seem to have bonded together amid the mom group drama.

The Napoleon Dynamite actress initially supported the High School Musical star by “liking” the post promoting her essay, and was seen hanging out with her family in Malibu later.

The women also arranged a playdate for their daughters this week.