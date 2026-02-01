Snoop Dogg's son-in-law Wayne Duece mourns baby's loss in emotional tribute

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus lost her baby daughter 10 months later

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus and her fiancé Wayne Duece lost their 10-month-old daughter after she was prematurely born in February 2025.

Cori shared the tragic news on her Instagram Stories, and soon the other family members started sharing their tributes on social media.

Cori’s fiancé, Wayne Deuce, who Snoop Dogg calls his son-in-law, also took to Instagram and made an emotional post for his baby daughter.

“I been [sic] the saddest since u left me, Codi Dreaux. But, I know [you are] at peace. Daddy will always love you. My baby. #LongLiveCodiDreaux,” Wayne wrote atop a picture of himself with the baby, which kept her face hidden.

The infant suddenly passed after she was back home from the NICU on January 6, and the parents celebrated at the time, with Cory writing, “She’s home. Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all.”

However, the celebration was short-lived since they lost the child only 20 days later. The rapper and Cori’s brothers all shared supportive messages for the couple on Instagram as they grieve their little one’s untimely passing.

Snoop himself also shared a family photo on his Instagram, after Cori shared the news, with a heart emoji and prayer emoji.