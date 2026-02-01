Grammy Awards 2026 celebrate artists who changed culture not just charts

The 2026 Grammy Awards are all about artists who do more than just make hits.

This Sunday on February 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, the show will celebrate music icons who are changing culture, inspiring fans and leaving a mark beyond the charts.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations, known for music that challenges and inspires.

Whereas Lady Gaga is also in the spotlight, famous for her bold style and voice on social issues.

Rising stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Leon Thomas bring fresh energy, while Bad Bunny could make history with the first Album of the Year sung completely in Spanish.

This year is also special because K-Pop is nominated for Song of the Year for the very first time, showing how music now travels across the world.

From rap and R+B to jazz and global music, the nominees highlight how artists can shape culture, start conversations and influence generations.

However, all of the Grammys and stars’ fans at the Crypto Arena and viewers at home will see performances and moments that celebrate creativity, impact and social change.

For the unversed, the Recording Academy has also confirmed that Ozzy Osbourne will be honoured at the Grammy Awards with a special performance.