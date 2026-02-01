Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco focus on family plans amid retreat from music

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shift focus to personal life as they put music career on halt

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly ready to be parents and focus on their family life as their career plans have taken a backseat after their joint album release.

The 33-year-old pop superstar and the music producer, 37, have been looking into parenting options available to them as normal pregnancy can be too complicated with Gomez’s health issues.

An insider close to the newlywed couple shared, “Selena and Benny are laying the foundation for the next 20 years,” and that includes “trying to figure out what method they will use to bring children into their lives.”

The source added that the Rare beauty founder and her husband talk about having kids with a sense of “urgency” as they are ready for it to happen in the near future, Heat World reported.

The couple, who tied the knot in September, have reportedly “thoroughly investigated all aspects of surrogacy and adoption. They are building up their knowledge base around both of those methods and speaking to friends who have been through that process.”

Despite the uncertainty, the couple is looking at the opportunity of parenthood with “a lot of optimism, a lot of hope, and people cheering for them as a couple and giving them tons of confidence that they can pull this off without a hitch,” said the source.

This comes after the music producer hinted at the couple’s career plans during an appearance on the podcast Hot Hits with Nic & Loren.

When asked about his plans to promote their album, I Said I Love You First, Blanco completely shut down the idea of live performances, sharing that performing the album live with his wife is off the table for him.

“That’s like my worst nightmare,” the Friends Keep Secrets singer said of playing live shows, as he prefers to be at home on “his couch.”