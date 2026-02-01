Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan turn over a new leaf after decades-long feud

The reality TV star and the 'Freaky Friday' actress' feud goes back to 2006

Paris Hilton says it’s all water under the bridge with Lindsay Lohan.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, January 29, the Simple Life alum revealed that she and her longtime rival have reconciled and even bonded over motherhood after years of public tension.

“We are planning to get the kids together,” Hilton, 44, shared. “I am so happy for her. She is glowing. We love being moms.”

Both women have entered a very different chapter of life since their headline-making party days, bonding over motherhood. Hilton shares son Phoenix and daughter London with husband Carter Reum, while Lohan welcomed son Luai with husband Bader Shammas. According to the reality TV star, becoming mothers helped put old drama into perspective.

Their feud famously dates back to 2006, when rumours swirled about a love triangle involving Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos. That same year, oil heir Brandon Davis insulted Lohan while out with Hilton, who was caught on camera laughing. Lohan later claimed Hilton hit her at a party, which Hilton strongly denied.

The jabs continued for years. In 2017, Hilton said Lohan “wasn’t invited” to the iconic “Holy Trinity” night with Britney Spears. And during a 2019 WWHL appearance, she called Lohan “lame” and “embarrassing.”

But by 2022, Hilton insisted there were “no bad vibes,” saying, “We’re not in high school.” She later revealed she reached out to congratulate Lohan on her engagement and even offered some mom-to-mom advice when the Parent Trap star announced her pregnancy in 2023.