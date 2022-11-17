Olivia Wilde spotted at Harry Styles' L.A. concert with kids

Olivia Wilde cheered on her rumoured beau Harry Styles along with her children, 6-year-old daughter Daisy and 8-year-old son Otis whom she shares with Jason Sudeikis.

According to People Magazine, Wilde has been a fixture in the crowd of his Love on Tour concert run, and was last spotted by fans at his Harryween show on October 31, 2022.

In videos shared by fans to Twitter and TikTok, the actor-turned-director, 38, was seen dressed as a bunny and danced to Styles' music and chatted with fans.

The As It Was crooner returned to the stage last week after he was briefly side-lined by the flu. Styles was forced to push three shows set for earlier this month to January after becoming sick.

“Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill, and I've been in bed with the flu ever since," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now, and I'm devastated that it's just not possible.”

He continued: "Until very recently, I haven't had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I've been touring. I'm so sorry to do it, and if there was any way I could do the show, I would.”

Tuesday night's show marked his 12th of 15 residency dates in L.A., and was his last show in the city until the postponed January dates.

Wilde and Styles, 28, have been linked since January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don't Worry Darling.