Thursday Nov 17 2022
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spotted hugging amid dating rumours

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Pete Davidson got cosy with new love interest Emily Ratajkowski as the duo got together to celebrate the comedian’s birthday.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, the new lovebirds can be seen embracing each other in matching outfits at a door of a residential building.

Donning black jackets with gray pants for their special outing, the duo looked smitten with each other in their first snaps together since news of their romance broke.

Picture Credit: Page Six
Picture Credit: Page Six

As per the outlet, Ratajkowski had a gift in her hand when she met with the former Saturday Night Live star on his 29th birthday.

Picture Credit: Page Six
Picture Credit: Page Six

The sweet images of Davidson with the model come after a source spilled to Us Weekly that the couple has “been talking for a couple of months now.”

Speculations about the duo's romance began after an anonymous source spilled on the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi that they saw the pair together.

"Can't believe I'm saying this, anon pls. Em Rata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and ALLLLL," the message read.

