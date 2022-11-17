 
Thursday Nov 17 2022
Gerard Pique and girlfriend Clara Chia walk hand-in-hand in Spain

Gerard Pique and girlfriend Clara Chia walk hand-in-hand in Spain

Gerard Pique was spotted getting cosy with his ladylove Clara Chia on Wednesday after enjoying a romantic dinner at a Japanese restaurant in his native Spain.

The couple was papped as they appeared in great spirits as they stood and chatted outside the eatery following their meal making their fans sure of their romantic tie.

Gerard's outing with his new love comes after he and ex-Shakira reached a custody agreement over their sons following their split earlier this year.

During the outing, the sportsman was seen chivalrously holding her white handbag.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Gerard cut a casual figure for their date, opting for a plain white T-shirt which he teamed with dark jeans and black and white trainers.

Meanwhile, Clara went for a more dressed-up look, slipping into a black trouser suit and off-white loafers.

The pair's date night comes shortly after it was revealed that Gerard and Shakira had reached a custody agreement for sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, following their split earlier this year, with the singer planning to relocate to Miami in 2023.

They released a statement on Tuesday following a marathon 12-hour meeting with their lawyers which ended in the early hours.

