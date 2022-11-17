 
Ellen Pompeo's husband Chris Ivery seen out of a restaurant with a mystery blonde

Ellen Pompeo's husband Chris Ivery was spotted on a night out with a mysterious woman.

According to Daily Mail, on November 15, Chris Ivery was seen with a mystery blonde woman at a celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California.

His long-time spouse, Ellen Pompeo, on the other hand, was captured in New York City on the following afternoon (November 16).

Ivery was dressed in casual attire with a white hooded sweatshirt and a black bomber jacket over it. The private music producer teamed the look with baggy black drawstring pants, an LA Dodgers cap and white sneakers.

The leggy blonde also kept it casual in a black mini dress and a trendy oversized beige blazer.

She walked beside Ivery in a pair of strappy heels with a black Dior purse hanging in the crook of her arm.

The duo was joined by another person for dinner with whom the mystery woman was seen talking to.

Pompeo was seen coming out with her team from the Big Apple solo in New York City. The Grey's Anatomy alum and Ivery are married since 2007 and share three children.

