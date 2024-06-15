Meghan Markle 'blink rates' changed as Harry told her off at Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaged in an awkward discussion at a former Trooping the Colour parade.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were still senior Royals back in the day, mat with an unfortunate moment caught on camera during the 2019 birthday parade.

As they couple joined the rest of the family on the balcony and the National Anthem began playing, Harry was spotted telling Meghan to "turn around" when she began talking to her husband.

Speaking about Meghan’s feelings during the moment, royal expert Judi James notes: "It’s easy to forget how much pressure Meghan might have felt herself to be under, coming from the US which has no Royal Family, and immersing herself in both her husband’s family and the more formal side of his lifestyle.”

"So events like the Trooping of the Colour might have even come as a bit of a shock to a woman who claims to have initially had little knowledge of skills like the curtsey,” Judi added.

Judi added: "Her [Meghan Markle's] blink rate does seem to have speeded though, which is a gesture that can hint at either some upset or irritation."



Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.