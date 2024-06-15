Taylor Swift declares herself 'lucky' to play for Liverpool: 'Most generous'

Taylor Swift is winning hearts with her message to the crowds at Liverpool.

The songstress, who is currently on her Eras Tour, has dubbed her fans in the UK most 'generous' in a heartfelt confession.

"I just want to say, on an individual basis, this is one of the most expressive, genuine, generous, beautiful crowds I've ever gotten to play for," Swift began. "I've made so many best friends out here tonight, you have no idea."

"I'm so lucky to get to play a show with people like you wanting to come to it. Thank you so, so, so much for that. I love you Liverpool. Thank you," she continued.

A fan has shared clip of the star on X as she performs for her fans.

“Every single time I have an acoustic set, I’m always trying to think of things you might want to hear — maybe things that might be a little bit unexpected,”

She added, “Let’s see how we did tonight.”

Elsewhere during the concert, the singer also spoke about her 100th show.

"A lot of you are like, 'How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?' " Swift said in footage.

"The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December."

