Photo: Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday note for North West

Kris Jenner wished her granddaughter North West birthday with a sweet tribute.

As fans will know, North West is the eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who are also the parents to Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

On her granddaughter’s 11th birthday, Kris took to Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful Granddaughter, North!”

The Kardashian-Jenner momager also posted a series of adorable throwback picture along with this wish.



Reflecting on North’s growth over the years, Kris continued, “Watching you grow into the amazing, talented, creative young girl you are has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

“Your confidence is inspiring and it always amazes me how much energy, excitement and love you put into everything you do,” the proud TV said of her granddaughter, who has already started to pursue her ambitions.

She went on to list, "whether it’s your singing, dancing, writing, amazing music producing, your love for fashion.”

“Everything you do you put your all into it. You are truly spectacular and one of a kind!! I’m so proud of your Lion King performance at the Hollywood Bowl. You are a superstar, Northie,” she appreciated.

Conclusively, Kris penned, “I just can’t believe how fast you’re growing up and how creative you are and you’re reaching for the stars and following your dreams. Never stop dreaming big and shining bright. I love you soooo much! Love, Lovey.”