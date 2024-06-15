Meaning behind Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's dresses at Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte are wearing similar dresses at Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales and her daughter Princess Charlotte are both wearing monochrome outfits for Trooping the Colour. The dresses signify a bond between the duo, per an expert.

Princess Kate is wearing a white monochrome outfit by Jenny Packham with a black trim. She paired it with a matching hat and pearl cluster earrings that she first wore for Prince Louis’ christening.

Princess Charlotte has donned a cute navy-and-white sailor-style dress with a white bow in her hair.

Royal fashion expert Lynne McKenna says the similarity of the two outfits says something.

"Kate Middleton's return to royal duties in a Jenny Packham dress with black trim is a masterclass in chic monochrome elegance," Lynne told OK!.

"Her signature silhouette is flawlessly complemented by the streamlined cut of her dress elevated with a statement bow. Paired with a matching hat and subtle jewellery, her look is reminiscent of her stunning appearance at the Platinum Jubilee in 2022," she added.

"Princess Charlotte’s navy and white monochrome outfit perfectly complements Kate’s subtle yet striking look, bringing their styling together beautifully for their first appearance since Kate’s diagnosis,” she explained of Charlotte's dress.

"The coordinated ensembles highlight their close bond and shared sense of fashion, making a powerful statement in their return to public life," Lynne noted.