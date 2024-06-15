 
Geo News

Celine Dion reveals why she felt ‘nervous' at Grammys presenting award to Taylor Swift

Celine Dion made her comeback at Grammys 2024 and presented an award to Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Celine Dion made her comeback at Grammys 2024 and presented an award to Taylor Swift

Céline Dion made a memorable comeback at this year’s Grammys and presented the biggest award of the ceremony to pop icon Taylor Swift.

Dion says it was an “honor” to present Taylor with the award. She also recalled how nervous she was at the idea of returning to the Grammys.

"It was an honor for me that they thought of me to present to Taylor Swift. It was [her] fourth [time] winning this award, which is exceptional," she told People.

The To Love You More singer appeared on stage arm-in-arm with her son René-Charles, 23, to get support and remain calm. The icon was afraid the applause could lead to a stiff-person syndrome crisis onset (which can happen when the brain is overstimulated).

"It was going to be my first time [back at the Grammys], and I didn't want to feel wobbly. I was going to be very, very nervous and happy at the same time. The applause... am I going to have a shock by seeing [the audience]? I didn't want anything bad to happen," she shared.

Céline Dion has lately been opening up about her battle with stiff-person syndrome. The singer recently shared that her symptoms first appeared while her late husband was fighting his battle with cancer.

“My husband as well was fighting for his own life," she told Hoda Kotb "I had to raise my kids, I had to hide. I had to try to be a hero."

Emilia Clarke admits 'distance' from 'Game of Thrones' confirms 'rarity'
Emilia Clarke admits 'distance' from 'Game of Thrones' confirms 'rarity'
Taylor Swift declares herself 'lucky' to play for Liverpool: 'Most generous'
Taylor Swift declares herself 'lucky' to play for Liverpool: 'Most generous'
Prince Harry 'mortified' David Beckham over Meghan Markle accusations
Prince Harry 'mortified' David Beckham over Meghan Markle accusations
Meaning behind Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's dresses at Trooping the Colour
Meaning behind Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's dresses at Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton's gestures toward Princess Charlotte show their ‘close bond'
Kate Middleton's gestures toward Princess Charlotte show their ‘close bond'
Meghan Markle 'blink rates' changed as Harry told her off at Trooping the Colour
Meghan Markle 'blink rates' changed as Harry told her off at Trooping the Colour
Russell Crowe explains why he said no to 'Lord of the Rings' role
Russell Crowe explains why he said no to 'Lord of the Rings' role
Kate Middleton to trigger 'keyboard warriors' with her big return for Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton to trigger 'keyboard warriors' with her big return for Trooping the Colour
Rapper Ice-T on how musical tours changed after marrying Coco Austin
Rapper Ice-T on how musical tours changed after marrying Coco Austin
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited for Trooping the Colour?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited for Trooping the Colour?
Prince George's words to Kate Middleton at Trooping the Color revealed
Prince George's words to Kate Middleton at Trooping the Color revealed
'No surprise' Meghan Markle would vanquish Royals at Trooping the Colour spotlight
'No surprise' Meghan Markle would vanquish Royals at Trooping the Colour spotlight