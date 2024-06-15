Celine Dion reveals why she felt ‘nervous' at Grammys presenting award to Taylor Swift

Celine Dion made her comeback at Grammys 2024 and presented an award to Taylor Swift

Céline Dion made a memorable comeback at this year’s Grammys and presented the biggest award of the ceremony to pop icon Taylor Swift.

Dion says it was an “honor” to present Taylor with the award. She also recalled how nervous she was at the idea of returning to the Grammys.

"It was an honor for me that they thought of me to present to Taylor Swift. It was [her] fourth [time] winning this award, which is exceptional," she told People.

The To Love You More singer appeared on stage arm-in-arm with her son René-Charles, 23, to get support and remain calm. The icon was afraid the applause could lead to a stiff-person syndrome crisis onset (which can happen when the brain is overstimulated).

"It was going to be my first time [back at the Grammys], and I didn't want to feel wobbly. I was going to be very, very nervous and happy at the same time. The applause... am I going to have a shock by seeing [the audience]? I didn't want anything bad to happen," she shared.

Céline Dion has lately been opening up about her battle with stiff-person syndrome. The singer recently shared that her symptoms first appeared while her late husband was fighting his battle with cancer.

“My husband as well was fighting for his own life," she told Hoda Kotb "I had to raise my kids, I had to hide. I had to try to be a hero."