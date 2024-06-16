Photo: Brad Pitt feels lonely on Fathers Day as kids choose Angelina Jolie: Report

Brad Pitt is reportedly not hearing from his kids this Father’s Day.

As fans will be aware, Brad Pitt is the father of six children, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox, and Vivienne, but his kids have grown distant from him.

Reportedly, they do not feel close to their father because kids only consider Angelina Jolie to be their parent and well-wisher after seeing their father’s temperament.

A new report by In Touch Weekly revealed that Brad Pitt’s kids will not be visiting him this Father’s Day as they prefer to stay with their mother.

A source also shared with the outlet, "The judge granted Brad and Angelina 50/50 on custody.”

“The other side has a history of trying to revise history. It is standard practice and strongly recommended by child therapists that minor children should not personally testify in a custodial hearing,” they continued.

“All of the children’s voices and perspectives were included based on lengthy discussions with evaluators and therapists in order to create the most comfortable environment for them to speak freely," the insider added before signing off.