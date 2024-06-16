Photo: Mya reflects on receiving sweet birthday surprise from Michael Jackson

Mya, who is an American singer and dancer, recently got candid about receiving a call from the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

During a chat with People Magazine, the now 44-year-old singer spilled beans on her 22nd birthday.

She shared with the outlet that she joined a supergroup of chart-toppers for Jackson's charitable single What More Can I Give, which was recorded on her 22nd birthday.

She recalled, "Lots of artists were invited to record at a specific studio in New York City, and the only day in between touring that I had available was the day I had marked off my calendar as off, which was my birthday."

The Grammy winner addressed, "I went back up to New York City for the first time since, very scary, because when Michael calls, you go."

"As I was walking into the studio, Luther Vandross was recording and just wrapping up and we met and we greeted each other. That was the last time I saw him in person," the songstress.

Spilling the beans on her birthday surprise, "Michael called the studio. There was a hard line, a hard phone there with a cord, and it was at the left of the console."

"I was told that I had a call and no one told me who it was. He just started by singing 'Happy Birthday.' I was so nice of him. Of course, he's a busy guy. I'll never forget that moment. It means a lot," she concluded.