 
Geo News

Mya reflects on receiving sweet birthday surprise from Michael Jackson

Mya recalled her 22th birthday in 2001, which was remembered by Michael Jackson at that time

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Photo: Mya reflects on receiving sweet birthday surprise from Michael Jackson

Mya, who is an American singer and dancer, recently got candid about receiving a call from the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

During a chat with People Magazine, the now 44-year-old singer spilled beans on her 22nd birthday.

She shared with the outlet that she joined a supergroup of chart-toppers for Jackson's charitable single What More Can I Give, which was recorded on her 22nd birthday.

She recalled, "Lots of artists were invited to record at a specific studio in New York City, and the only day in between touring that I had available was the day I had marked off my calendar as off, which was my birthday."

The Grammy winner addressed, "I went back up to New York City for the first time since, very scary, because when Michael calls, you go."

"As I was walking into the studio, Luther Vandross was recording and just wrapping up and we met and we greeted each other. That was the last time I saw him in person," the songstress.

Spilling the beans on her birthday surprise, "Michael called the studio. There was a hard line, a hard phone there with a cord, and it was at the left of the console."

"I was told that I had a call and no one told me who it was. He just started by singing 'Happy Birthday.' I was so nice of him. Of course, he's a busy guy. I'll never forget that moment. It means a lot," she concluded.

Brad Pitt feels lonely on Fathers Day as kids choose Angelina Jolie: Report
Brad Pitt feels lonely on Fathers Day as kids choose Angelina Jolie: Report
Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday note for North West
Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday note for North West
'Bridgerton' star reacts to major book-to-screen modification
'Bridgerton' star reacts to major book-to-screen modification
Victoria Beckham in tears over David's shocking remarks
Victoria Beckham in tears over David's shocking remarks
Celine Dion reveals why she felt ‘nervous' at Grammys presenting award to Taylor Swift
Celine Dion reveals why she felt ‘nervous' at Grammys presenting award to Taylor Swift
Emilia Clarke admits 'distance' from 'Game of Thrones' confirms 'rarity'
Emilia Clarke admits 'distance' from 'Game of Thrones' confirms 'rarity'
Taylor Swift declares herself 'lucky' to play for Liverpool: 'Most generous'
Taylor Swift declares herself 'lucky' to play for Liverpool: 'Most generous'
Prince Harry 'mortified' David Beckham over Meghan Markle accusations
Prince Harry 'mortified' David Beckham over Meghan Markle accusations
Meaning behind Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's dresses at Trooping the Colour
Meaning behind Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's dresses at Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton's gestures toward Princess Charlotte show their ‘close bond'
Kate Middleton's gestures toward Princess Charlotte show their ‘close bond'
Meghan Markle 'blink rates' changed as Harry told her off at Trooping the Colour
Meghan Markle 'blink rates' changed as Harry told her off at Trooping the Colour
Russell Crowe explains why he said no to 'Lord of the Rings' role
Russell Crowe explains why he said no to 'Lord of the Rings' role