 
Geo News

Emilia Clarke admits 'distance' from 'Game of Thrones' confirms 'rarity'

Emilia Clarke talks about her attachment to Game of Thrones

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Emilia Clarke admits 'distance' from 'Game of Thrones' confirms 'rarity'

Emilia Clarke is touching upon her attachment to Game of Thrones.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent interview, while the actress discusses her new coalition with Pegasus Distillerie, Emilia speaks about her time at the hit TV series.

"The more distance I have from Game of Thrones, the more I can quantify it," she explains. "... When I started, you don't know what you're doing, you don't know what you're surrounded by and you don't know what you're taking part in."

"Now, as more and more time goes between it and me doing it, the more I'm like, that was incredibly special and that was incredibly rare," Clarke adds.

The actress then reveals that it "means the world" that fans have such an attachment and appreciation for Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones, derived from the fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin, lasted for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019.

Taylor Swift declares herself 'lucky' to play for Liverpool: 'Most generous'
Taylor Swift declares herself 'lucky' to play for Liverpool: 'Most generous'
Prince Harry 'mortified' David Beckham over Meghan Markle accusations
Prince Harry 'mortified' David Beckham over Meghan Markle accusations
Meaning behind Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's dresses at Trooping the Colour
Meaning behind Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's dresses at Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton's gestures toward Princess Charlotte show their ‘close bond'
Kate Middleton's gestures toward Princess Charlotte show their ‘close bond'
Meghan Markle 'blink rates' changed as Harry told her off at Trooping the Colour
Meghan Markle 'blink rates' changed as Harry told her off at Trooping the Colour
Russell Crowe explains why he said no to 'Lord of the Rings' role
Russell Crowe explains why he said no to 'Lord of the Rings' role
Kate Middleton to trigger 'keyboard warriors' with her big return for Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton to trigger 'keyboard warriors' with her big return for Trooping the Colour
Rapper Ice-T on how musical tours changed after marrying Coco Austin
Rapper Ice-T on how musical tours changed after marrying Coco Austin
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited for Trooping the Colour?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited for Trooping the Colour?
Prince George's words to Kate Middleton at Trooping the Color revealed
Prince George's words to Kate Middleton at Trooping the Color revealed
'No surprise' Meghan Markle would vanquish Royals at Trooping the Colour spotlight
'No surprise' Meghan Markle would vanquish Royals at Trooping the Colour spotlight
Kate Middleton sends message of peace with appearance at Trooping the Color
Kate Middleton sends message of peace with appearance at Trooping the Color