Emilia Clarke admits 'distance' from 'Game of Thrones' confirms 'rarity'

Emilia Clarke is touching upon her attachment to Game of Thrones.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent interview, while the actress discusses her new coalition with Pegasus Distillerie, Emilia speaks about her time at the hit TV series.

"The more distance I have from Game of Thrones, the more I can quantify it," she explains. "... When I started, you don't know what you're doing, you don't know what you're surrounded by and you don't know what you're taking part in."



"Now, as more and more time goes between it and me doing it, the more I'm like, that was incredibly special and that was incredibly rare," Clarke adds.

The actress then reveals that it "means the world" that fans have such an attachment and appreciation for Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones, derived from the fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin, lasted for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019.

