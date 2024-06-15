Kate Middleton's gestures toward Princess Charlotte show their ‘close bond'

Kate Middleton beamed alongside her kids and Prince William at the balcony

Kate Middleton is a doting and caring mother at Trooping the Colour ceremony as she makes sure Princess Charlotte is ok.

During their appearance in the balcony, Kate made sure Charlotte wasn’t cold by little touches every one a while. Meanwhile, her husband Prince William took charge of their sons, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Body language expert Adrienne Carter noted Kate touching Charlotte’s arm, explaining: "It was a warm parental gesture that showed maybe Kate is worried that Charlotte is a bit cold.”

"I think once William was with them, it was clear he was in charge of the boys. He seemed to interact with them more," she added to OK!.

The Princess of Wales has been battling cancer and made her first public appearance for the annual parade marking the King’s official birthday.

Adrienne continued: "Kate shows us her close and hands-on bond with Charlotte. The little touches that Kate bestows on Charlotte on the balcony show us the close mother-daughter bond they have."

Kate arrived for the parade in a horse-drawn carriage with Louis sitting next to her. The six-year-old made faces and waved at the crowd in adorable moments. George and Charlotte sat opposite their mom and brother in the carriage. Charlotte even wiped the fog off the class windows of the carriage so the royal fans could have their view of the family.