'Love Island' alum Megan Barton-Hanson features in a 'misleading' Ad

Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson recently starred in an Ad for a Turkish dental firm which was ruled as "misleading" by the British Advertising Standards Agency (ASA).

As per Daily Mail, Megan Barton-Hanson posted a video on Instagram where she was seen getting a treatment done for her teeth.

The reality star arrived at an airport and posed outside Dental Centre Turkey. After her treatment, Megan concluded the video by drinking and smiling against the backdrop of the firm's branding.

Also taking to Instagram, Dental Centre Turkey's page wrote, "a pleasure to assist the star in replacing her old restorations with luminous crowns/full veneers, using the latest in digital dentistry and advanced smile design."

Megan also boasted on her social media that she was "beyond happy" at her new set of teeth.

The British Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) confirmed a complaint against the Dental Centre Turkey and said that it has "misleadingly implied" it had "carried out dental work" and that the clinics mentioned in the ads were managed by the firm.

However, Dental Care Turkey is not a dental clinic, rather the company was acting as "a facilitator" for independent centers, ASA found.