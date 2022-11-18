 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

'Love Island' alum Megan Barton-Hanson features in a 'misleading' Ad

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Love Island alum Megan Barton-Hanson features in a misleading Ad

Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson recently starred in an Ad for a Turkish dental firm which was ruled as "misleading" by the British Advertising Standards Agency (ASA).

As per Daily Mail, Megan Barton-Hanson posted a video on Instagram where she was seen getting a treatment done for her teeth.

The reality star arrived at an airport and posed outside Dental Centre Turkey. After her treatment, Megan concluded the video by drinking and smiling against the backdrop of the firm's branding.

Also taking to Instagram, Dental Centre Turkey's page wrote, "a pleasure to assist the star in replacing her old restorations with luminous crowns/full veneers, using the latest in digital dentistry and advanced smile design."

Megan also boasted on her social media that she was "beyond happy" at her new set of teeth.

The British Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) confirmed a complaint against the Dental Centre Turkey and said that it has "misleadingly implied" it had "carried out dental work" and that the clinics mentioned in the ads were managed by the firm.

However, Dental Care Turkey is not a dental clinic, rather the company was acting as "a facilitator" for independent centers, ASA found.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp lashes out at trolls over ‘nepo baby’ claim

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp lashes out at trolls over ‘nepo baby’ claim
Maisie Smith lands in trouble for using phone while driving

Maisie Smith lands in trouble for using phone while driving
Kate Hudson’s comments on Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday bash and reunion co-star Kathryn Hahn

Kate Hudson’s comments on Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday bash and reunion co-star Kathryn Hahn
Chris Hemsworth at risk of Alzheimer's disease after undergoing extensive bloodwork on new show

Chris Hemsworth at risk of Alzheimer's disease after undergoing extensive bloodwork on new show
Reese Witherspoon drops jaws in bold red suit as she shoots The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon drops jaws in bold red suit as she shoots The Morning Show

Ellen Pompeo's husband Chris Ivery seen out of a restaurant with a mystery blonde

Ellen Pompeo's husband Chris Ivery seen out of a restaurant with a mystery blonde

Anya Taylor-Joy can't thank Jimmy Fallon enough for 'saving her life' at this event

Anya Taylor-Joy can't thank Jimmy Fallon enough for 'saving her life' at this event
Emma Chamberlain shakes hands for an exclusive podcast deal

Emma Chamberlain shakes hands for an exclusive podcast deal

Gerard Pique and girlfriend Clara Chia walk hand-in-hand in Spain

Gerard Pique and girlfriend Clara Chia walk hand-in-hand in Spain
Rihanna radiates glow in blue as she spotted in Santa Monica

Rihanna radiates glow in blue as she spotted in Santa Monica
Brendan Fraser on Golden Globes 2022: 'I will not participate'

Brendan Fraser on Golden Globes 2022: 'I will not participate'
King Charles praised for swinging his axe

King Charles praised for swinging his axe