Friday Nov 18 2022
Toshakhana controversy: Imran Khan violated rules amended by his own govt

Friday Nov 18, 2022

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. — Twitter/@PakPMO/File
In another new revelation, PTI chief Imran Khan violated the Toshkhana rules of purchasing gifts which were amended under his own government, Geo News reported.

The law was first amended by the former prime minister during his tenure, as the purchasing price was raised to 50% from 20%. However, Khan did not 50% amount of the original price and bought it by paying 20% of the amount. 

The PTI chairman bought the gifts given by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by paying 20% of its price when he was to pay 50% of the amount. 

The PTI government changed the Toshakhana rules on December 18, 2018, changing the amount from 20% to 50%. 

However, 35 days after changing the law, the PTI government bought the Toshakhana gift given by the Saudi crown prince on January 22, 2019, by paying only 20% of the amount.   

According to Geo News, Khan claimed of selling the wristwatch for over Rs50 million and made a payment of Rs20 million to Toshakhana the day when the watch was sold. 

This factor brings two things to light — whether Khan sold the gift for Rs51 million in the market before taking it from Toshakhana for Rs20 million or someone else had deposited the Rs20 million in Toshakhana on behalf of the former premier. 

