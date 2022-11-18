Netflix 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area' teaser for Part II out now 

Friday Nov 18, 2022
Netflix Korean series Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic has been renewed for a part 2, which is all set to debut on December 12, 2022.
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area is a crime series depicting an unprecedented hostage robbery in robbers with mind blowing strategies, different personalities and abilities come together to overtake the mint of unified Korea.
As per the poster, a mysterious person can be seen leaving the mint on a motorbike.
In the trailer the Professor, who is the main protagonist along with his gang of thieves continue their venture into robbing the mint by printing as much currency notes as possible but they come across unexpected threats along the way.
This Korean series is inspired by the original Spanish series Money Heist, that has produced 5 seasons as of now.