Barack Obama, Trevor Noah discuss mid-term elections on ‘The Daily Show’

Former American president Barack Obama appeared as a guest on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Thursday to discuss the midterm elections and current political scenario in the country.

According to Variety, Obama, who served as the 44th president of the United States of America, discussed about the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum and critical issues facing America and the world today.

The latest interview marked Obama’s third with Noah, and his first in-studio. He previously appeared in a 2020 virtually taped episode, and did one of his final interviews as president with Noah at the White House.

Obama’s interview was scheduled for the night of Thursday, Nov. 17. This will come before Noah's final bow on The Daily Show which is scheduled for Dec. 8, 2022.

Moreover, the interview came at an intriguing time, politically. Last week's midterm elections saw the Republican Party take control of the House of Representatives, after a two-year reign by the Democrats, while Obama's successor in the White House, Donald Trump, has also announced to stand for President once more in 2024.