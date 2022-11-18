 
Friday Nov 18 2022
King Charles on ‘red alert’ with Camilla: ‘She’s got drinking problems’

Friday Nov 18, 2022

King Charles is reportedly ‘frantic’ with worry over Camilla and her drinking problem.

These revelations have been brought forward by an informant close to the National Inquirer.

The source began by detailing some issues of trust that resides among King Charles and Camilla and claimed, “He'd already persuaded his mother not to push him aside in favour of his son Prince William and beloved Kate.”

“However, Camilla wasn't content with being called princess consort, which Charles had promised her when they wed in 2005. Her goal has always been to be queen. But Her Majesty was reluctant until Charles apparently pulled out his ace card."

The inside also went on to highlight his fears surrounding Queen Camilla’s “excessive drinking” and added, “That put Charles on red alert.”

“He knows Camilla is a loose cannon who's fallen off the wagon many times before and caused him untold embarrassment,” the informant also revealed before concluding. 

