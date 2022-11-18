 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian faces trolling over 'photoshop fail,' fans spot 'third thigh' in new snaps

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Kim Kardashian faces trolling over photoshop fail, fans spot third thigh in new snaps
Kim Kardashian faces trolling over 'photoshop fail,' fans spot 'third thigh' in new snaps

Kim Kardashian has landed herself into hot waters after sharing her latest racy snaps in SKIMS bikinis. The reality TV star has been hit with trolls after fans noticed a 'photoshop fail' in her latest pictures.

The Kardashians star, 42, took to Instagram on Thursday and dropped a series of her gorgeous snaps donning underwear sets from her popular clothing brand.

Kim sported the nude and black versions of the outfit and kept her incredible figure on display. She captioned her post, "S K I M S holiday shop available now," as she tried to sell her new collection.

However, the eagle-eyed fans were left confused as they noticed something rather odd about the photos which featured to have an extra thigh.

Many seemed to think that the model had tried to alter the picture to try and give herself a thigh gap, but ended up botching the job.

"Why she got two thighs on the left," one person wondered. Another questioned, "Whats up with that left inner thigh. I see 2."

A third said, "Imagine literally editing a thigh gap into your photos in 2022."

While others supported Kim and pointed out it was just her reflection in the mirror."It’s a mirror," one person wrote adding a string of crying laughing emoticons.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds receives prestigious Hollywood honour

Ryan Reynolds receives prestigious Hollywood honour
Queen Camilla’s first speech as Consort pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Queen Camilla’s first speech as Consort pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth
King Charles is an advocate for ‘helping the children’

King Charles is an advocate for ‘helping the children’
Johnny Depp daughter lands into hot water over nepotism comments

Johnny Depp daughter lands into hot water over nepotism comments
Emily Ratajkowski adds fuel to fire regarding her and Pete Davidson dating rumors

Emily Ratajkowski adds fuel to fire regarding her and Pete Davidson dating rumors
‘Disenchanted’ once again flips narrative of Disney fairytales

‘Disenchanted’ once again flips narrative of Disney fairytales
Amber Heard sister Whitney recalls dealing with harassment post Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard sister Whitney recalls dealing with harassment post Johnny Depp trial

Kim Kardashian ‘legit happy’ for Pete Davidson as he moves on with Emily Ratajkowski

Kim Kardashian ‘legit happy’ for Pete Davidson as he moves on with Emily Ratajkowski
'Dune: Part Two' Zendaya sends love from Arrakis

'Dune: Part Two' Zendaya sends love from Arrakis

What will happen if King Charles abdicates?

What will happen if King Charles abdicates?