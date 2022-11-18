 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar praises director Bilal Lashari for 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes the highest grossing film from the Indian sub-continent
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' becomes the highest grossing film from the Indian sub-continent

Director Bilal Lashari receives special appreciation from Bollywood’s renowned filmmaker Karan Johar for The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Recently at an interview, TLoMJ actor Gohar Rasheed revealed that Karan Johar especially called Bilal Lashari after watching the film to admire him for his fantastic work.

Rasheed said that Johar regarded The Legend of Maula Jatt as a milestone for Pakistan and a moment of pride for the entire nation.

Gohar Rasheed, who played Maakha in the blockbuster film, added that this appreciation was a huge thing for the whole team of Maula Jatt.

The film has so far earned more than 150 crore from all across the world and is now aiming to mark another milestone by earning 2 million internationally. For now, the film has become the highest grossing film from the Indian sub-continent in four months. 

TLoMJ, presented by Geo Films, Encyclomedia and Lashari Films is written by a versatile screenwriter Nasir Adeeb and Bilal Lashari, starring; Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malik in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Vicky Kaushal calls wife Katrina Kaif 'a scientist'

Vicky Kaushal calls wife Katrina Kaif 'a scientist'
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's first look from upcoming romantic film leaked: See photos

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's first look from upcoming romantic film leaked: See photos
Maria B extols Punjab government over Joyland’s ban: Deets inside

Maria B extols Punjab government over Joyland’s ban: Deets inside
Feroze Khan extends support to Maria B on #BanJoyland movement

Feroze Khan extends support to Maria B on #BanJoyland movement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui describes experience of Haddi, ‘Incredible’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui describes experience of Haddi, ‘Incredible’

‘We’ve some very interesting conversations’: Sunny Kaushal on his bond with Katrina Kaif

‘We’ve some very interesting conversations’: Sunny Kaushal on his bond with Katrina Kaif
Fatima Sana Shaikh shares candid pictures of her amid epilepsy day

Fatima Sana Shaikh shares candid pictures of her amid epilepsy day
Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up London schedule of her film with Hansal Mehta: See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up London schedule of her film with Hansal Mehta: See Pics
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' re-releases in theatres

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' re-releases in theatres

India Lockdown trailer makes audience relive horrors of lockdown

India Lockdown trailer makes audience relive horrors of lockdown

Vijay Deverakonda takes pledge to donate his organs

Vijay Deverakonda takes pledge to donate his organs

Punjab govt swings axe on 'Joyland' after Federal govt nod

Punjab govt swings axe on 'Joyland' after Federal govt nod