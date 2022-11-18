 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
‘What have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ever really done’?

Royal experts have attacked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for not deserving everything she’s gotten.

Royal author Angela Levin made these admissions in her interview with the Daily Mail.

She started by saying, “What have they done to deserve the honour? Are they really up there with earlier award winners?”

This has come in light of Meghan Markle’s bid to constantly be in the spotlight “at any cost.”

“Whichever way you look at it, their alleged achievements seem fantasy laced with persuasion and who knows what else, rather than fact,” she also added.

“Meghan and Harry have found it difficult to get close to A-list celebrities. They haven't received invitations to all the right parties so perhaps the next best thing for them was to get on award lists where A-listers abound.”

Before concluding, however, she also warned Meghan Markle to be “careful” as everything she’s worked for “could all crumple.”

