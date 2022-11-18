 
Friday Nov 18 2022
'RRR' makers share memorable picture of SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR

Friday Nov 18, 2022

'RRR' not only amused audience in India but also gained recognition worldwide

Earlier today, the makers of RRR director shared a picture of director SS Rajamouli  with actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR as they all began the journey of the magnum opus film five years ago today, November 18.

Five years ago today, filmmaker Rajamouli announced his film RRR, which turned out be a massive blockbuster all around the world.

The picture created a buzz all over the social media. The official twitter account of the film shared the picture with a caption: “It’s been 5 years, since when it all began. What were you doing then and what are you doing now?”

SS Rajamouli responded back to the tweet with a wink emoji.

As soon as the makers posted the tweet, fans rushed towards the comment section sharing their transition of five years.

Take a look at some fan comments:

RRR featured some prominent actors including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris and many more, reports IndiaToday.

