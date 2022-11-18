 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt finds it ‘refreshing’ that Ines De Ramon approached him first

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

File Footage

Brad Pitt found it quite "refreshing" that his new flame Inas De Ramon was the one who initiated their romance.

An insider spilled to In Touch Weekly that the Bullet Train star is “really into” the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley.

“There’s a lot to like,” the source revealed Pitt's thoughts about Ramon. “She’s gorgeous, smart, funny, loves art and architecture and she isn’t intimidated by him in the least.”

The source went on to reveal that when it comes to meeting girls, the superstar’s “fame gets in the way” but, “Ines gets it. She isn’t shy, she’s super confident, and she goes after what she wants.”

“She likes Brad and she didn’t make that a secret, which he found refreshing,” the insider added. “I’ve heard she initiated the introduction.”

The outlet reported that the romance of the lovebirds is still in “the beginning stages, but by all accounts, they’re really into each other and they seem like a perfect match.”

“He’s smiling like crazy, he loves her energy and everyone can tell that he’s got a new attitude about life,” the source spoke of Pitt.

Pitt and Ramon first linked romantically when they were captured getting cosy at a Bono concert in Los Angeles recently.

