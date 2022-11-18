 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears declines Sam Asghari's Instagram Live invite, 'I have nothing to say'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Britney Spears declines Sam Asghari’s Instagram Live invite, ‘I have nothing to say’
Britney Spears declines Sam Asghari’s Instagram Live invite, ‘I have nothing to say’ 

Britney Spears denied her husband, Sam Asghari’s request to join him on his Instagram Live video while in bed together.

The Criminal crooner shut down the request to appear on camera with her husband as he started an IG Live session without her knowledge.

The Hot Seat star, 28, was joined by more than 4,000 fans and asked his wife if she wanted to join in. The Gimme More singer was lying in bed, out of frame, next to Sam, when he suddenly asked if she wanted to appear on camera.

“Can I show you?” Sam asked his wife. “Show me what?” Spears, who appeared confused by the request. “On the Live,” Asghari said.

Sam explained to Spears, “Can I turn the camera on you?” to which, the singer asserted, “I don’t need to see anything, I know!”

“I’m always live!” Spears added, before saying, “I have nothing to say. I don’t want to talk to them right now.”

Following Spears’ answer, Sam also wrapped up the livestream and wished his fans ‘good night.’

The brief stream divided Spears’ fans as screen-recorded clips took the internet by storm. “Erm yeah I don’t really like that he’s done this. What was he thinking?” one fan commented.

“I think he shouldn’t have surprised her. He should have asked her before he went live,” another fan added.

