 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Simon Cowell, fiancé Lauren Silverman hold hands as they arrive for ‘& Juliet’ musical

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

File Footage

Simon Cowell looked dashing as he arrived at the opening night of the musical & Juliet with his beautiful fiancé Lauren Silverman.

The music mogul turned heads as he posed with Silverman while holding her hand on the red carpet of the musical held at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City.

The reality TV judge donned a classic black suit for the evening which he paired with a white shirt and black dress shoes.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 

Meanwhile, Silverman brought her fashion A-game at the musical as she slayed in an elegant black blazer and cream-coloured skirt.

Glamming up her look, the entrepreneur and socialite wore a golden choker and a pair of earrings while leaving her straight brown hair open for the grand night.

Cowell got engaged to Silverman earlier this year and toldThe Sun in an interview that he will soon tie the knot with Silverman after previously criticizing marriage as an “outdated and shackling institution”.

“I’ve kind of felt myself engaged for a long time, if I’m really being honest with you," Simon told the news outlet. “Lockdown and Covid was probably make or break for many relationships.”

“And for Eric, as he gets older, he will be asked more and more about his parents, and I thought it was the right thing to do for him,” he said about marriage.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez has found new friend in husband Ben Affleck ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has found new friend in husband Ben Affleck ex Jennifer Garner

Britney Spears declines Sam Asghari’s Instagram Live invite, ‘I have nothing to say’

Britney Spears declines Sam Asghari’s Instagram Live invite, ‘I have nothing to say’

Ashton Kutcher pictured running errands with Mila Kunis 11 days after NYC Marathon

Ashton Kutcher pictured running errands with Mila Kunis 11 days after NYC Marathon
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will soon struggle for attention?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will soon struggle for attention?
Brad Pitt finds it ‘refreshing’ that Ines De Ramon approached him first

Brad Pitt finds it ‘refreshing’ that Ines De Ramon approached him first

R&B singer B. Smyth passes away following pulmonary fibrosis battle

R&B singer B. Smyth passes away following pulmonary fibrosis battle
Kate Middleton honors Ukrainians with THIS sweet gesture during Reading visit

Kate Middleton honors Ukrainians with THIS sweet gesture during Reading visit

‘What have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ever really done’?

‘What have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ever really done’?
Ryan Reynolds receives prestigious Hollywood honour

Ryan Reynolds receives prestigious Hollywood honour
Kim Kardashian faces trolling over 'photoshop fail,' fans spot 'third thigh' in new snaps

Kim Kardashian faces trolling over 'photoshop fail,' fans spot 'third thigh' in new snaps
King Charles on ‘red alert’ with Camilla: ‘She’s got drinking problems’

King Charles on ‘red alert’ with Camilla: ‘She’s got drinking problems’
King Charles signalling ‘all is not over’ between him and Prince Harry

King Charles signalling ‘all is not over’ between him and Prince Harry