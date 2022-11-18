Simon Cowell, fiancé Lauren Silverman hold hands as they arrive for ‘& Juliet’ musical

File Footage

Simon Cowell looked dashing as he arrived at the opening night of the musical & Juliet with his beautiful fiancé Lauren Silverman.



The music mogul turned heads as he posed with Silverman while holding her hand on the red carpet of the musical held at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City.

The reality TV judge donned a classic black suit for the evening which he paired with a white shirt and black dress shoes.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, Silverman brought her fashion A-game at the musical as she slayed in an elegant black blazer and cream-coloured skirt.

Glamming up her look, the entrepreneur and socialite wore a golden choker and a pair of earrings while leaving her straight brown hair open for the grand night.

Cowell got engaged to Silverman earlier this year and toldThe Sun in an interview that he will soon tie the knot with Silverman after previously criticizing marriage as an “outdated and shackling institution”.

“I’ve kind of felt myself engaged for a long time, if I’m really being honest with you," Simon told the news outlet. “Lockdown and Covid was probably make or break for many relationships.”

“And for Eric, as he gets older, he will be asked more and more about his parents, and I thought it was the right thing to do for him,” he said about marriage.