Friday Nov 18 2022
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan officially engaged to Nupur Shikhare

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Ira Khan is Aamir Khans daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gets officially engaged to longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare today on November 18.

Ira’s close friends and family members including Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker were present at the intimate engagement ceremony.

Ira Khan opted for a red gown for her engagement, whereas Nupur wore a black and white tuxedo. The new couple looked extremely radiant on their special day.

Take a look at the pictures:

A few days back, Khan attended one of Shikhare’s cycling events where he proposed her in front of the entire audience.

The duo has been dating since 2020. Ira, very often, keeps posting romantic pictures of her and Nupur.

As per IndiaToday, Ira Khan is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta. They also have a son together named Junaid Khan. 

