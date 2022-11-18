 
Friday Nov 18 2022
Grey’s Anatomy Ellen Pompeo 'thanked' her fans as she takes an exit from the show

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is ready to leave her most hit series in the new season.

On Thursday, Ellen turned to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note to her fans, calling them “Riders” along with a photo of herself.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!” wrote the 53-year-old.

Ellen continued, “Through it all…none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!! I love you madly and appreciate you right back.”

The actress mentioned that she’s leaving the series but declared that she would be back.

“This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit,” she added.

Following her post, Ellen’s admirers and followers showered her with a lot of love in the comment section.

One said, “You’re LEGENDARY. And you look great!”

“Looking forward to seeing what’s next for you as you transition,” another chimed in.

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith also remarked, “Wowwwww my love what a ride! lots of love and profound curiosity for what comes next.”

Ellen is reportedly going to appear in eight of the 20-plus episodes scheduled for the new season. And she will leave the show on February 23, 2023.

