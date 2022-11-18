Prateik Babbar feels 'nonsense' films have worked at the box office after lockdown

Prateik Babbar talked about the difference in audiences' choices in a recent interview and shared that he feels that 'nonsense' films have worked at the box office post-lockdown, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Prateik Babbar shared that some films that were not so good and should have failed judging on their content have also come out as blockbuster hits in recent times.

Prateik said on the difference in audiences' choices post lockdown, "Definitely, the palette has filtered, but I feel like it’s a 50-50. Because, I don’t want to take films or actors’ names, but films, in my opinion, which shouldn’t have worked, those which have been not been bakwas but just nonsense films, aaj kal woh bhi box office pe fatt rahin hain (Even nonsense films are doing good at the box office). I think that’s always been the case.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prateik Babbar will be seen next in Madhur Bhandarkar's film India Lockdown which will be released on December 2.