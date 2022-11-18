Kate Middleton found marrying Prince William an ‘awful burden’?

file footage

Kate Middleton may have found marrying Prince William an ‘awful burden’ at the start of their courtship, a royal expert believes.



The Prince and Princess of Wales met each other at university in the early 2000’s, with their romance stretching almost a decade before they married each other, however, they did split for a little while in the middle after Kate allegedly came to a realisation.

As per Judy Wade, a former royal correspondent for Hello magazine: “She (Kate) might have realised the awful burden she would have taken on. It's a life sentence marrying a royal.”

Indeed, back when Kate and Prince William announced their engagement, they sat down for an exclusive chat in which they talked about their breakup, saying that it made them stronger.

Prince William revealed at the time: “We did split up for a bit. We were both very young, it was at university and we were both finding ourselves and being different characters and stuff. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up. It was just a bit of space. It worked out for the better.”

Kate also echoed her beau’s comments, saying: “At the time I wasn't very happy about it but actually it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realised. I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you're younger. I really valued that time, for me as well, although I didn't think it at the time.”

The couple have now been married for more than a decade and share three kids, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.