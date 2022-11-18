 
Friday Nov 18 2022
Aaron Carter’s manager opens up about the star’s last days

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Aaron Carter’s manager is talking about his last day in an emotional interview.

The I Want Candy singer was found dead in his bathtub in his home in Lancaster, California on November 5.

Taylor Helgeson told Page Six that he looked 'thin, tired and physically frail' in the final days as he was concerned for his health when they met at a music studio two days before his death.

He said: 'He looked thin. He was extremely tired. He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him.

Helgeson, who had been working with Carter for eight months, added: 'He didn’t seem okay physically … [but] mentally, he was the most excited I’ve seen him in months. He was very intelligent and he was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him.'

The L.A. County Coroner's Office is waiting for toxicology results to come back before it reveals a cause of death for Carter - but Helgeson doesn't believe the star took his own life, saying he was 'prideful and had so much going on.'


