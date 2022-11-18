Netflix teams up with 'Stranger Things creators for 'Death Note': Find out the details and plot

Netflix has teamed up with the creators of Stranger Things for the live-action series of popular manga, Death Note.

According to What's on Netflix, the series will be written and executive produced by Halia Abdel-Meguid, who is a big manga fan. He is also a fluent Japanese speaker and has previously resided in Tokyo.

Abdel-Meguid is also working with the Duffer brothers on their series adaptation of Stephen Kings’s and Peter Straub’s The Talisman for Netflix.

The series' plot is as follows, "The story follows Light Yagami, a teen genius who discovers a mysterious notebook: the “Death Note”, which belonged to the shinigami Ryuk, and grants the user the supernatural ability to kill anyone whose name is written in its pages. The series centers around Light’s subsequent attempts to use the Death Note to carry out a worldwide massacre of individuals whom he deems immoral and to create a crime-free society, using the alias of a god-like vigilante named “Kira”, and the subsequent efforts of an elite Japanese police task force, led by enigmatic detective L, to apprehend him."

The Duffer brothers will be producing the series through their Upside Down production company.

Although the cast for Death Note has not been confirmed, it is expected that the Duffer Brothers will cast one or two of Stranger Things' favourite stars.

The series is expected to have a standard eight episodes for the first season or nine like Stanger Things.

Death Note is in the early production stage, therefore, it is most likely to have a 2024 release.