Amitabh Bachchan reveals he survived on 'panipuri' in his early days

Amitabh Bachchan talked about his struggling days in a recent episode of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 and revealed that he used to survive on 'panipuri' in his early days due to lack of money, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Amitabh revealed that he used to earn around INR 300-400 when he worked in Kolkata and due to this salary, he had to survive on panipuri.

Amitabh said, "In front of Victoria Memorial, there is a place where one can get the world's best panipuri. For the people like us who earned only ₹300-400, when I used to earn in Kolkata, I faced a lot of food crises.

He further added, "We would survive on Puchka Paani as it was cheap only for do aana- chaar aana. Bahut he badhiya puchka milta tha peit bhar ke khate the (The puchkas were so tasty that I ate to my fill).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Uunchai alongside Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, and Boman Irani.