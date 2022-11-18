 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he survived on 'panipuri' in his early days

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he survived on panipuri in his early days
Amitabh Bachchan reveals he survived on 'panipuri' in his early days

Amitabh Bachchan talked about his struggling days in a recent episode of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 and revealed that he used to survive on 'panipuri' in his early days due to lack of money, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Amitabh revealed that he used to earn around INR 300-400 when he worked in Kolkata and due to this salary, he had to survive on panipuri.

Amitabh said, "In front of Victoria Memorial, there is a place where one can get the world's best panipuri. For the people like us who earned only ₹300-400, when I used to earn in Kolkata, I faced a lot of food crises.

He further added, "We would survive on Puchka Paani as it was cheap only for do aana- chaar aana. Bahut he badhiya puchka milta tha peit bhar ke khate the (The puchkas were so tasty that I ate to my fill).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Uunchai alongside Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, and Boman Irani.

More From Showbiz:

Shahid Kapoor shows his ‘life’ through candid lens

Shahid Kapoor shows his ‘life’ through candid lens

Arjun Kapoor takes 'baby' Malaika Arora out on a date

Arjun Kapoor takes 'baby' Malaika Arora out on a date
Ayushmann Khurrana calls himself an 'SRK-ian'

Ayushmann Khurrana calls himself an 'SRK-ian'
Varun Dhawan tells Kriti Sanon she is not the first female actor to ask for more money

Varun Dhawan tells Kriti Sanon she is not the first female actor to ask for more money
Katrina Kaif asks paparazzi to keep their cameras down

Katrina Kaif asks paparazzi to keep their cameras down
Prateik Babbar feels 'nonsense' films have worked at the box office after lockdown

Prateik Babbar feels 'nonsense' films have worked at the box office after lockdown
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 7

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 7
Suneil Shetty thinks Kartik Aaryan is a good choice for Hera Pheri 3

Suneil Shetty thinks Kartik Aaryan is a good choice for Hera Pheri 3
Hasan Raheem lights up the Times Square

Hasan Raheem lights up the Times Square

Ayushmann Khurrana shares how he deals with vertigo while at work

Ayushmann Khurrana shares how he deals with vertigo while at work
Pankaj Tripathi all set to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic

Pankaj Tripathi all set to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan officially engaged to Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan officially engaged to Nupur Shikhare