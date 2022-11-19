 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

RM amazes the panelists with his smart wordplay in the trailer of upcoming show

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

RM amazes the panelists with his smart wordplay in the trailer of upcoming show

BTS RM took the panelists by surprise in the trailer for The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge.

On November 18, KST, the trailer for the upcoming season of TvN‘s popular show was released, which showcased BTS RM MC-ing the show.

According to Koreaboo, the trailer featured highlights of different episodes where RM was seen interacting with novelist Kim Young Ha, physicist Kim Sang Wook, forensic scientist turned professor Lee Ho, and astronomer, Dr. Shim Chae Kyung.

During the discussion, RM joked that he was probably fated to be the MC of the show because his nickname is RM, R for 'Arsseursinjab' (the acronym of the show’s Korean title), and M for 'MC.'

He said, "Honestly, what’s funny is that after the teaser was out…you know my nickname is RM right? They said it was fate…It’s an abbreviation of R-sseursinjab MC…[they said] you knew this and that’s why you made it your nickname."

RM's smart wordplay drew a laugh from the panelists. fans noticed that despite a panel of geniuses, RM shined with his wittiness and laid back attitude.

One ARMY wrote, "Look at him wooing everyone, Joon is just special yo." Another one wrote, "he is so charming like he always gonna make a room laugh."

While a third ARMY chimed in, "everyone laughing and clapping like joon just said the funniest joke ever.. they’re just like me."

The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge will release its first episode on December 2 at 8:50 pm KST.

Check out the trailer and clip below:



More From Entertainment:

HBO reveals whether 'The White Lotus' will have a third season

HBO reveals whether 'The White Lotus' will have a third season
Anya Taylor-Joy confesses she was ‘bullied’ at school over her ‘looks’

Anya Taylor-Joy confesses she was ‘bullied’ at school over her ‘looks’
Brendan Fraser all praise for The Whale co-star Sadie Sink

Brendan Fraser all praise for The Whale co-star Sadie Sink
Christina Ricci opens up on witnessing Ukraine war during Wednesday’s filming

Christina Ricci opens up on witnessing Ukraine war during Wednesday’s filming
Netflix teams up with 'Stranger Things creators for 'Death Note': Find out the details and plot

Netflix teams up with 'Stranger Things creators for 'Death Note': Find out the details and plot
Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira make a rare appearance after six months of engagement

Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira make a rare appearance after six months of engagement
Netflix ends Christina Applegate starrer 'Dead To Me' with a Good News: Find out

Netflix ends Christina Applegate starrer 'Dead To Me' with a Good News: Find out
Aaron Carter’s manager opens up about the star’s last days

Aaron Carter’s manager opens up about the star’s last days
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he’s a ‘huge fan’ of Jordan Peterson

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he’s a ‘huge fan’ of Jordan Peterson
Kate Middleton found marrying Prince William an ‘awful burden’?

Kate Middleton found marrying Prince William an ‘awful burden’?
King Charles found a ‘cheerleader’ and ‘number two’ in Queen Camilla

King Charles found a ‘cheerleader’ and ‘number two’ in Queen Camilla
King Charles didn’t like Princess Diana being ‘star of the show’

King Charles didn’t like Princess Diana being ‘star of the show’