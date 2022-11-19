 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
Princess Diana's biographer showers praises on Elizabeth Debicki

Netflix has been criticized for controversial portrayals of some royal family members in its hit show The Crown.

But Princess Diana's biographer has praised Elizabeth Debicki for role as the mother or Prince Harry and Meghan's late mother.

Her performance has earned raves from author Andrew Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story which released in 1992.

"I'm not exaggerating, I was shaken by how close to the real Diana she is," Morton said while talking to E! News. "The mannerisms, the gestures, the intonation, everything. She got it spot-on. It was like being back in the room with her. When I first saw it, I was blown away."

According to E! News Morton, who knew Diana inside and out, wrote the book with the cooperation and participation of Diana, using their mutual friend James Colthurst as a middle man. 

The author passed along questions to Colthurst, who then gave them to Diana. She recorded her answers on audio tape for Morton's use.

