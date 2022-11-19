 
Saturday Nov 19 2022
Meghan Markle branded 'dignified' for being 'heartwarmingly Diana-esque '

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Meghan Markle is drawing comparisons with Princess Diana for her kind behaviour.

The Duchess of Sussex has been hailed for helping an employee of a friend find baby formula in America, while she was still in London for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

One example has been highlighted as behaviour that Diana would have 

royal writer Alyssa Davis has described her gesture as “the most heartwarmingly Diana-esque thing she could have done in the scenario”.

She added: “Meghan has picked up Diana’s torch and is carrying it with the same dignity and grace wielded by the legendary princess all those decades ago, proving once again she’s a princess of the people as well.”

