Saturday Nov 19 2022
Meghan Markle granted 'unhappy' Prince Harry freedom out of royal family

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Meghan Markle helped Prince Harry walk out on his secondary position in the royal family.

Dr Tessa Dunlop in her new book reveals how Meghan transformed the Duke of Sussex the same way Queen Elizabeth II did Prince Philip.

Dr Dunlop told Express.co.uk: "Philip's life was changed by Elizabeth. He was taken out of exile, taken out of poverty, he was already royal but now he was being given all the scaffolding of royalty to go with his blood.

"Harry was looking to get out, we know he was unhappy, we know even from the title of his upcoming book, Spare, that he was the second in place, he was trapped.

"And a bit like Elizabeth transformed Philip's life by bringing him into the institution, Meghan has transformed Harry's life by enabling him to leave the institution and giving him new platforms and a new way.

"The marriages of both spares were transformative, one was transitioned into the institution and the other out of it," she concluded.

