James Gunn: 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' was torture in every way'

DC chief James Gunn revealed finishing up The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 was "torture' compared to Holiday Special.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Suicide Squad filmmaker opened up on both upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy projects, "I'll be honest, I wrote the screenplay in a few hours, so it just kind of spilled out of me. It was very easy," Gunn said. "Everything about shooting it was easy. Everything about getting the performances out of people was easy, whereas Vol. 3 was torture in every way."

Gunn didn't give away much on explaining Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3 torturous journeys; however, his complex history with the Marvel series and the upcoming final projects in MCU may give some hint. Gunn is currently deep into post-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, calling it "emotional."

"It's a big movie, and it's so different from the special because the special is so wacky and insane," the director said. "The movie is so emotional, but it's been a real joy making it. So it's coming along great. I still have a ton of visual effect shots I'm working on, and of course, putting the score together with John Murphy, which is gigantic. So those are the things I've been focusing on most lately."



