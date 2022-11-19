 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 19 2022
In farewell visits, COAS Bajwa lauds Army Medical Corps’ efforts

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi —  ISPR
  • COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps.
  • The COAS lauds the efforts of the AMC which is providing quality healthcare services to members of the armed forces and civilians. 
  • Quality healthcare for soldiers and their families is a cardinal feature of Army’s welfare regime and critical for morale of troops, he says.

RAWALPINDI: As part of farewell visits, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited various setups of Army Medical Corps on Saturday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa along with Lieutenant General Nigar Johar paid a farewell visit to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi.

During the visit, the army chief was briefed by CMH Commandant Major General Muhammad Mohsin Qureshi regarding state-of-the-art newly upgraded healthcare facilities.

The COAS was briefed that medical care has been planned as per international best practices and patient care is the focus of hospital administration, said the ISPR.

Special counters have been established for facilitating civilian patients as well. Efforts are being made to provide a patient-friendly environment and provide allied facilities for patients’ attendants, read the statement.

The COAS appreciated the efforts of the AMC which is providing quality healthcare and state-of-the-art rehabilitation services to members of the armed forces, their families and civilian patients.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa also laid the foundation stone of the new training block of Armed Forces Post Graduate Institute.

Later, the army chief visited newly constructed soldiers’ guestrooms, newly established Army Help Centre and upgraded facilities of Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology.

The COAS appreciated the doctors and healthcare professionals of AMC for their selfless devotion to duty and monumental work.

Lauding the immense improvements being incorporated in healthcare infrastructure General Bajwa said that quality healthcare for soldiers and their families is a cardinal feature of Army’s welfare regime and critical for morale of troops.

Earlier upon arrival at CMH, the COAS was received by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

